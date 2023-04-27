Plans for composting all food waste by 2030
Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and Climate Fund chair Eyee Hsu detail the plans for composting all food waste by 2030.
Plans include fundraising with the intention of issuing $250,000 in grants this year. They are also working with public officials on best methods for execution of the composting plan.
Zarrow then discussed the sale of decommissioned gondolas from Park City Mountain Resort going towards an early childhood fundraiser in conjunction with Vail.
For more information, visit parkcitycf.org