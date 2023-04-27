© 2023 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Plans for composting all food waste by 2030

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM MDT
Eyee Hsu & Joel Zarrow.jpg
Eyee Hsu and Joel Zarrow

Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and Climate Fund chair Eyee Hsu detail the plans for composting all food waste by 2030.

Plans include fundraising with the intention of issuing $250,000 in grants this year. They are also working with public officials on best methods for execution of the composting plan.

Zarrow then discussed the sale of decommissioned gondolas from Park City Mountain Resort going towards an early childhood fundraiser in conjunction with Vail.

For more information, visit parkcitycf.org

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
