Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update.
Bondurant previews a new speaker series focused on climate change and its impacts on public health.
The first event is Tuesday, May 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Blair Education Center at Park City Hospital. Two more speaker events are being planned for later this year. More info here.
He also shares updates on:
- The conclusion of the 30-day public comment period on water concurrency
- Upcoming events including a women's health fair in August
- The department's role in litigating underage tobacco sales
- Impacts of flooding on safe drinking water, wastewater management and health of those working on flood issues