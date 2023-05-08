© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT
Phil Bondurant

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update.

Bondurant previews a new speaker series focused on climate change and its impacts on public health.

The first event is Tuesday, May 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Blair Education Center at Park City Hospital. Two more speaker events are being planned for later this year. More info here.

He also shares updates on:

  • The conclusion of the 30-day public comment period on water concurrency
  • Upcoming events including a women's health fair in August
  • The department's role in litigating underage tobacco sales
  • Impacts of flooding on safe drinking water, wastewater management and health of those working on flood issues
Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher