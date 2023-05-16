© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting.

Grabau talked about the following topics:

  • Efforts to improve communications regarding council agendas
  • A preview of the report from Wasatch Open Lands Board
  • Contracting a financial auditor
  • Snow plow ordinance and road openings
  • Requests for agricultural protection areas
  • A request to combine lots and privatize a portion of a street
  • Planning commission to meet regarding a proposed new concrete plant
  • An update on the a building permit for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • The county's involvement with Heber's envisioning project

