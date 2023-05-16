Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting.
Grabau talked about the following topics:
- Efforts to improve communications regarding council agendas
- A preview of the report from Wasatch Open Lands Board
- Contracting a financial auditor
- Snow plow ordinance and road openings
- Requests for agricultural protection areas
- A request to combine lots and privatize a portion of a street
- Planning commission to meet regarding a proposed new concrete plant
- An update on the a building permit for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- The county's involvement with Heber's envisioning project