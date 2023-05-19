Heber City Manager Matt Brower
Heber City Manager Matt Brower discusses the upcoming spring cleanup, the Smith's Marketplace groundbreaking, a new splash pad downtown and other things happening in town.
Matt Brower dicusses the Heber City spring cleanup happening May 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 pm. This clean up is in preparation for a day of service happening in Heber City on June 10, in conjunction with the city's month of unity.
This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Heber Market on Main, kicking off on Thursday, June 1.