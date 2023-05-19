The LiveOn Playbook: suicide prevention training on Instagram
May is Mental Health Awareness month, Allison Foust is the spokesperson from the state’s suicide prevention effort, LiveOn. She talks about their new programs focusing on giving Utahns the tools to talk and help someone they know struggling with thoughts of suicide. The LiveOn Playbook is a first-of-its-kind program that has been received so well the state is expanding to include Hispanic and military communities this year.
Topics Discussed:
- The states sucide prevention program, LiveOn's orgins and mission
- National 24/7 support number 988 suicide and crisis lifeline
- The first-ever suicide prevention course taught entirely over Instagram