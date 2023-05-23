Wasatch Back Economic Summit with Jennifer Wesselhoff, Dallin Koecher
Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and Heber Valley Tourism Executive Director Dallen Koecher discuss this year's Wasatch Back Economic Summit.
Some points addressed include:
- Affordable housing
- The current state of employment in the Wasatch Back
- Cost of living
- Nationwide economic uncertainty
Jennifer then provides some economic data on the current shoulder season and some upcoming free events early this summer.