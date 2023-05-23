© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Wasatch Back Economic Summit with Jennifer Wesselhoff, Dallin Koecher

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT
KPCW

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and Heber Valley Tourism Executive Director Dallen Koecher discuss this year's Wasatch Back Economic Summit.

Some points addressed include:

  • Affordable housing
  • The current state of employment in the Wasatch Back
  • Cost of living
  • Nationwide economic uncertainty

Jennifer then provides some economic data on the current shoulder season and some upcoming free events early this summer.

