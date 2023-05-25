Preview of Pride Month initiatives and activities
LGBTQ Taskforce members Joe Urankar and Cami Richardson preview Pride Month initiatives and activities
Pride Month events include:
- Flag raising on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Miner's Hospital
- Living Library on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park City Library
- Letters to Parents on June 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santy Auditorium
- Pride Picnic on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City Park
- 4th of July Parade
More information at parkcitypride.org.