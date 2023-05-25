© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Preview of Pride Month initiatives and activities

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM MDT
Cami Richardson and Joe Urankar
LGBTQ Taskforce members Joe Urankar and Cami Richardson preview Pride Month initiatives and activities

Pride Month events include:

  • Flag raising on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Miner's Hospital
  • Living Library on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park City Library
  • Letters to Parents on June 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santy Auditorium
  • Pride Picnic on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City Park
  • 4th of July Parade

More information at parkcitypride.org.

