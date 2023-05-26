© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell

By Roger Goldman
Published May 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps Thursday's meeting.

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps Wednesday's meeting. Some of the topics addressed include:

  • Results of the microtransit pilot program
  • A recap of the winter season from the ski resorts including traffic, parking and housing for international workers
  • Rocky Mountain Power's renovation project on Boot Hill
  • Lease extension for the Lucky Ones coffee shop
  • Uses for the space being vacated by the Park City Co-op childcare at the library
  • Childcare
  • Bond consideration for recreation facilities
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
