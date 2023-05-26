Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell
Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps Thursday's meeting.
Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps Wednesday's meeting. Some of the topics addressed include:
- Results of the microtransit pilot program
- A recap of the winter season from the ski resorts including traffic, parking and housing for international workers
- Rocky Mountain Power's renovation project on Boot Hill
- Lease extension for the Lucky Ones coffee shop
- Uses for the space being vacated by the Park City Co-op childcare at the library
- Childcare
- Bond consideration for recreation facilities