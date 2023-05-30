© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Local News Hour

Powwow coming to Heber's Rivers Edge Campgrounds this weekend

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT
KPCW John Burdick
/

Executive Director and Founder of Cultural Fire Events Jacob Crane and Melani Glassman have details on Heber's inaugural Powwow at the River's Edge campgrounds. The upcoming powwow in Heber starts at noon Saturday, June 3 and runs through June 4.

The goal of this powwow is:

  • to bring all people together
  • to build relationships with the local indigenous communities
  • to bring more native representation to this community
  • to show the cultural aspects of modern Native life and what it means to merge with our community
  • it is an invitation to join together for dancing, singing, arts and crafts, within intertribal relationships
Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher