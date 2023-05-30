Powwow coming to Heber's Rivers Edge Campgrounds this weekend
Executive Director and Founder of Cultural Fire Events Jacob Crane and Melani Glassman have details on Heber's inaugural Powwow at the River's Edge campgrounds. The upcoming powwow in Heber starts at noon Saturday, June 3 and runs through June 4.
The goal of this powwow is:
- to bring all people together
- to build relationships with the local indigenous communities
- to bring more native representation to this community
- to show the cultural aspects of modern Native life and what it means to merge with our community
- it is an invitation to join together for dancing, singing, arts and crafts, within intertribal relationships