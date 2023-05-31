© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Local News Hour

Park City Manager Matt Dias

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 31, 2023 at 12:20 PM MDT
Matt Dias.jpg

Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting

Some of the topics include:

  • Deer Valley's petition for the city to vacate portions of right-of-way on Deer Valley Drive
  • Emerging Disruptors update
  • Request to execute a contract for a water quality consultant for the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant
  • Summer road work plans
  • Landscaping soil cover ordinance
  • Outbound express transit lanes on state Route 248
  • Childcare update
  • Compensation for the elected and statutory officers
  • Sundance debrief
Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher