Park City Manager Matt Dias
Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting
Some of the topics include:
- Deer Valley's petition for the city to vacate portions of right-of-way on Deer Valley Drive
- Emerging Disruptors update
- Request to execute a contract for a water quality consultant for the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant
- Summer road work plans
- Landscaping soil cover ordinance
- Outbound express transit lanes on state Route 248
- Childcare update
- Compensation for the elected and statutory officers
- Sundance debrief