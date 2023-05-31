Second annual Moon River Jamboree June 15

The second annual Moon River Jamboree is June 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Blue Sky Ranch.

The event includes cocktails and culinary delights, music from Freedog, a live auction benefiting Mountain Town Music's Michael James Richards Memorial Fund and music from headliners Dustbowl Revival.

Richards also talks about scholarship and internship opportunities and previews upcoming Mountain Town Music events.

