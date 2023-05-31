© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Second annual Moon River Jamboree June 15

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT

Mountain Town Music Community Conductor of Musical Affairs Brian Richards has details about the second annual Moon River Jamboree on June 15.

The second annual Moon River Jamboree is June 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Blue Sky Ranch.

The event includes cocktails and culinary delights, music from Freedog, a live auction benefiting Mountain Town Music's Michael James Richards Memorial Fund and music from headliners Dustbowl Revival.

Richards also talks about scholarship and internship opportunities and previews upcoming Mountain Town Music events.

Local News Hour
