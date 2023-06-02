© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

The geography of Utah's migration

By Roger Goldman
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM MDT
During the 2015 to 2019 estimate period, the Wasatch Back region’s migration patterns mirrored the state for its total share of movers but featured a higher percentage of movers from different states and counties than the state overall. The majority of the Wasatch Back’s migrants entered either Wasatch County or Summit County. Wasatch County received 60% of the region’s in-state movers while Summit County received the highest share of migrants from both abroad and other states (49%).
Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute
Emily Harris, Kem C. Gardner Institute senior demographer, discusses "The Geography of Utah's Migration."

The Kem C. Gardner Institute at the University of Utah recently published a report on Utah's migration patterns from 2015 to 2019. Emily Harris shares some of the findings:

  • Origination of population flows into Utah
  • Destinations for Utah outflows
  • Characteristics of migration dynamics for Summit and Wasatch counties
  • Factors contributing to Utah County's growth
  • International inflows
