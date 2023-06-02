The geography of Utah's migration
Emily Harris, Kem C. Gardner Institute senior demographer, discusses "The Geography of Utah's Migration."
The Kem C. Gardner Institute at the University of Utah recently published a report on Utah's migration patterns from 2015 to 2019. Emily Harris shares some of the findings:
- Origination of population flows into Utah
- Destinations for Utah outflows
- Characteristics of migration dynamics for Summit and Wasatch counties
- Factors contributing to Utah County's growth
- International inflows