Sailing opportunities on the Jordonelle this summer

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT

Park City Sailing Association Executive Director Scott VerMerris has details about this summer's camps and lessons. Learn about accountability and build confidence through sailing with all types of programs. Recreation, racing and adaptive sailing programs are now available for kids 7-18 as well as adults of any age. Sail Park City also offers access program which allow sailors and families to borrow boats and sail on their own after certification.

