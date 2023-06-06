Summit Land Conservancy update on For The Future fund

Summit Land Conservancy Director Cheryl Fox discusses the latest update on the For The Future fund. It's designed to help bring private philanthropy, government funds and donations from landowners together to speed up the process of projects like saving the Great Salt Lake. They also talk about upcoming events including the Hops Hikes that seek wild-growing hop binds — descendants of plants tended by German miners; they discuss local history and identifying native and invasive plant species along the way. Hikes start June 7 at 6 p.m. and will last about 1.5 hours.