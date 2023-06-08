Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps meeting
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting.
Some of the topics include:
- Property acquisition
- Update on annexation of the RV resort on I-80
- Property tax exemption request for B.P.O. Elks
- Selection of John Adams to serve on North Summit Fire District board
- The 2023 May Tax Sale
- Exploratory committee for a joint housing authority with Park City Municipal
- Proposal to change a staff position from part-time to full-time
- West Hills incorporation