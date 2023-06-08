© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps meeting

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting.

Some of the topics include:

  • Property acquisition
  • Update on annexation of the RV resort on I-80
  • Property tax exemption request for B.P.O. Elks
  • Selection of John Adams to serve on North Summit Fire District board
  • The 2023 May Tax Sale
  • Exploratory committee for a joint housing authority with Park City Municipal
  • Proposal to change a staff position from part-time to full-time
  • West Hills incorporation
