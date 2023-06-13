© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

'Arsenic and Old Lace' in Midway June 14 to 17

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT

"Arsenic and Old Lace" director Carrie Zabaldo talks about the production at the Midway Town Hall, June 14 to June 17.

The production is put on by the Charitable Acts Theatre, whose mission is to donate 100% of the tickets sales to local charitable causes that matter to the members of the community.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" is a comedy that centers around two sweet elderly sisters known for their charitable acts. Unfortunately, that charity includes poisoning lonely old men who come to their homes looking for lodging. They are assisted in their "mercy killings" by a mentally challenged nephew who believes he is Teddy Roosevelt. Matters get complicated when a second nephew discovers the murders and a third nephew appears after escaping a mental institution. The result is comedy, fun and mayhem.

