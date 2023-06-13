'Arsenic and Old Lace' in Midway June 14 to 17

The production is put on by the Charitable Acts Theatre, whose mission is to donate 100% of the tickets sales to local charitable causes that matter to the members of the community.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" is a comedy that centers around two sweet elderly sisters known for their charitable acts. Unfortunately, that charity includes poisoning lonely old men who come to their homes looking for lodging. They are assisted in their "mercy killings" by a mentally challenged nephew who believes he is Teddy Roosevelt. Matters get complicated when a second nephew discovers the murders and a third nephew appears after escaping a mental institution. The result is comedy, fun and mayhem.

