The 2023 Community Noxious Weeds Tour, Summit County’s Weed Control program on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will educate residents on the “most-wanted” weeds here in Summit County. Biocontrol measures, which of the 50+ state classified noxious weeds are prevalent in Summit County as well as other best practices will be discussed.