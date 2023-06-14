© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Board of Education considering tax increase for staff raises

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT
Randy Upton and Wendy Crossland
Randy Upton and Wendy Crossland

Park City School District's Randy Upton and board member Wendy Crossland discuss tax increases to support staff pay increases.

The Park City Board of Education is considering a tax increase to support the 16% bump in staff pay for the next school year. Business administrator Randy Upton and board member Wendy Crossland share the reasons based on assessed values, estimates on the tax impact to homeowners and economic triggers for future pay increases.

