Park City Board of Education considering tax increase for staff raises
Park City School District's Randy Upton and board member Wendy Crossland discuss tax increases to support staff pay increases.
The Park City Board of Education is considering a tax increase to support the 16% bump in staff pay for the next school year. Business administrator Randy Upton and board member Wendy Crossland share the reasons based on assessed values, estimates on the tax impact to homeowners and economic triggers for future pay increases.