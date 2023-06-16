Latest Kids Count report ranks Utah No. 2 in U.S. for overall child well-being
Voices for Utah Children Kids Count Director Martin Muñoz reports on the findings in the latest Kids Count report issued this week.
Voices for Utah Children is a child advocacy group helping legislatures with policy to benefit children. Kids Count Director Martin Muñoz says Utah ranks second in the nation for overall child well-being, however, rising child care costs and staffing concerns are impacting families and the workforce.