Basin Recreation's Dana Jones on trails, taxes, facility upgrades

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones summarizes the slow and steady opening of trails in Park City including Trailside, Trailside East and trails from Mid Mountain and above.

Then updated certified tax rates in the county were addressed, noting that these updated rates will assist in Basin Recreation's 2023 budget.

Lastly, the Willow Creek Dog Park is now open and will be closed from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays for routine clean up and maintenance.

