© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Basin Recreation's Dana Jones on trails, taxes, facility upgrades

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 19, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones summarizes the slow and steady opening of trails in Park City including Trailside, Trailside East and trails from Mid Mountain and above.

Then updated certified tax rates in the county were addressed, noting that these updated rates will assist in Basin Recreation's 2023 budget.

Lastly, the Willow Creek Dog Park is now open and will be closed from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays for routine clean up and maintenance.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher
Related Content