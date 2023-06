Sophie Goldschmidt discusses some of the successes of U.S. Ski and Snowboard, including Mikaela Shiffrin's record-breaking season, Alli Macuga's rookie of the year in freestyle, Jessie Diggins' cross country title and a few others.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard is now focused on pre-season training, fundraising, and preparation for a potential 2030/2034 Olympics in Salt Lake City.