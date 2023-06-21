© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Park City Manager Matt Dias previews council meeting

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT
Matt Dias.jpg

Some of the topics for this Thursday's meeting include:

  • The Engine House affordable housing project lease and soil remediation for that project
  • Microtransit service agreement with High Valley Transit
  • Budget approval which includes $1 million for child care, staff pay raises, and new positions
  • Design services for the Snow Creek Tunnel

Dias also comments on reasons behind the mayor's request that speakers during public comment provide their zip code.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher