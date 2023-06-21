Park City Manager Matt Dias previews council meeting
Some of the topics for this Thursday's meeting include:
- The Engine House affordable housing project lease and soil remediation for that project
- Microtransit service agreement with High Valley Transit
- Budget approval which includes $1 million for child care, staff pay raises, and new positions
- Design services for the Snow Creek Tunnel
Dias also comments on reasons behind the mayor's request that speakers during public comment provide their zip code.