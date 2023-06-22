Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting
Some of the topics include:
- Vacancies on the Snyderville Basin Cemetery District Board
- 2023 RAP Tax grants
- Health Department's substance abuse specialist changing to a full-time position
- An ordinance enacting a Summit County Recorder Appeal Authority
- Recognition of Sheriff Justin Martinez and procedures for naming a replacement following his promotion to U.S. Marshal
- Election date changes: Primaries will be Sept. 5. Main election will be Nov. 21.