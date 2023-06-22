© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM MDT
Tonja Hanson | Summit County Council
Tonja Hanson | Summit County Council

Some of the topics include:

  • Vacancies on the Snyderville Basin Cemetery District Board
  • 2023 RAP Tax grants
  • Health Department's substance abuse specialist changing to a full-time position
  • An ordinance enacting a Summit County Recorder Appeal Authority
  • Recognition of Sheriff Justin Martinez and procedures for naming a replacement following his promotion to U.S. Marshal
  • Election date changes: Primaries will be Sept. 5. Main election will be Nov. 21.
Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher