Swaner Nature Preserve and EcoCenter plans active summer after record winter
Swaner Nature Preserve and EcoCenter Executive Director Nell Larson talks about the effects of the winter and the spring runoff on various wildlife and wetlands, birds and beavers living in the wetlands, and highlights some summer programs:
- Swaner Shorts on Friday afternoons
- Saturday Morning Nature Walks
- Invasive Weed Management on Wednesday mornings
- Pollinator Garden Volunteer Cleanup
- Volunteer & Beer on July 19
- Plein Air Watercolor Workshop with Bridgette Meinhold on July 8
- Firefly open house on July 7