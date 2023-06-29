Swaner Nature Preserve and EcoCenter plans active summer after record winter

Swaner Nature Preserve and EcoCenter Executive Director Nell Larson talks about the effects of the winter and the spring runoff on various wildlife and wetlands, birds and beavers living in the wetlands, and highlights some summer programs:



Swaner Shorts on Friday afternoons

Saturday Morning Nature Walks

Invasive Weed Management on Wednesday mornings

Pollinator Garden Volunteer Cleanup

Volunteer & Beer on July 19

Plein Air Watercolor Workshop with Bridgette Meinhold on July 8

Firefly open house on July 7