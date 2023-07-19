Bonanza Park Small Area Plan Community Meeting July 19th 5:30pm-7:30pm @ the Doubletree by Hilton Park City

Interim Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward and Deputy City Manager McGrath have details on Wednesday's Bonanza Park community meeting. They speak about the involment of the advisory groups that have been formed by Park City Municipal to help with this development of this area. They talk about the previous plans that were developed for this Bonanza Park "Arts and Culture" district and how they are being utilized with the new design. They encourage all members of the community to come to this free event tonight at the Doubletree Hotel (aka The Yarrow) starting at 5:30pm.