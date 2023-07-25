Athletic trainer Paige Janzen discusses student athlete safety in heat

Intermountain Health athletic trainer Paige Janzen discusses heat dangers as student athletes return to workouts.

Student athletes are returning to the field and court as they get ready to start the fall sports season. Certified athletic trainers with Intermountain Health want to remind athletes and their parents how to stay safe and avoid injuries as they prepare for the upcoming season.

For many athletes stretching and hydration seem like obvious areas of focus, but nutrition and properly taking care of injuries can be major factors in performance, as well as the athletes’ overall health.