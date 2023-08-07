© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Nuzzles and Company raises funds to help save animals

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM MDT

The annual Nuzzles Gala will be held this year at the Pendry hotel in the Canyons Village area in Park City. Nuzzles and Co. Director of Operations Arin Meade talks about the event details that will feature live and silent auction items, dinner, dancing and a rescue puppy snuggle lounge. This annual fundraiser's goal is $200,000, with all proceeds going directly towards their mission is to protect animals, provide a loving and nurturing place where they can get healthy and learn positive behaviors, and then find loving homes for each one of them. As of today they have over 100 animals in their adoption care facility and over 50 in foster care homes.

