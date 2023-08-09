© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Heber Valley luncheon with Congressman John Curtis Aug. 21

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT
John Curtis
Rep. John Curtis (R) Utah represents Wasatch County and parts of Summit County

The luncheon is one of many events happening in the Heber Valley in August.

Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner talks about upcoming events in the Heber Valley, including a luncheon with Congressman John Curtis on August 21, from 11:30am to 12:30pm at the Homestead Resort. The chamber will hold an open house later that day at the UVU Wasatch campus from 4pm to 6pm.

Other events this month are a ribbon cutting on the 24th at noon for the Hamlet Holmes, a new housing division in the Jordanelle area, and the two-day Wasatch Boomerfest, starting August 25th in Wallsburg. Turner says Boomerfest features live music, lots of workshops, great food and a fun, family friendly culture.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher