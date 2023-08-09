Heber Valley luncheon with Congressman John Curtis Aug. 21

Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner talks about upcoming events in the Heber Valley, including a luncheon with Congressman John Curtis on August 21, from 11:30am to 12:30pm at the Homestead Resort. The chamber will hold an open house later that day at the UVU Wasatch campus from 4pm to 6pm.

Other events this month are a ribbon cutting on the 24th at noon for the Hamlet Holmes, a new housing division in the Jordanelle area, and the two-day Wasatch Boomerfest, starting August 25th in Wallsburg. Turner says Boomerfest features live music, lots of workshops, great food and a fun, family friendly culture.

