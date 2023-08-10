© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Still time to catch summer films

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT
Katy Wang is the Executive Director of Park City Film.

Park City Film has six screenings left this summer.

  • "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" (EN ESPAÑOL) on Aug 11 outdoors at the Park City Library field.
  • "The Amazing Maurice" showing Aug. 15 at 7pm in conjunction with Sundance.
  • "The Engine Inside" on Aug. 17 as part of the reel community series with a portion of ticket proceeds will benefiting the Mountain Trails Foundation.
  • "Reenactress" a work in progress screening on Aug 19 as part of the made in Utah series with a behind-the-scenes Q&A with the director, J.R. Hardman. Ticket proceeds will be used to support the completion of the film.
  • “Swift. Silent. Deep.” a ski documentary presented in partnership with Park City and Summit County Libraries as part of the 2023 One Book One Community selection“Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns, and the Future of Chasing Snow” by Heather Hansman.

  • "Show Business Is My Life, (But I Can’t Prove It)" a film that is part of the made in Utah series will be shown on Aug. 26 Post-film Q&A with director G.B. Shannon and producer Heather Wilk.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher