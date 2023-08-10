Still time to catch summer films
Park City Film has six screenings left this summer.
- "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" (EN ESPAÑOL) on Aug 11 outdoors at the Park City Library field.
- "The Amazing Maurice" showing Aug. 15 at 7pm in conjunction with Sundance.
- "The Engine Inside" on Aug. 17 as part of the reel community series with a portion of ticket proceeds will benefiting the Mountain Trails Foundation.
- "Reenactress" a work in progress screening on Aug 19 as part of the made in Utah series with a behind-the-scenes Q&A with the director, J.R. Hardman. Ticket proceeds will be used to support the completion of the film.
- “Swift. Silent. Deep.” a ski documentary presented in partnership with Park City and Summit County Libraries as part of the 2023 One Book One Community selection“Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns, and the Future of Chasing Snow” by Heather Hansman.
"Show Business Is My Life, (But I Can’t Prove It)" a film that is part of the made in Utah series will be shown on Aug. 26 Post-film Q&A with director G.B. Shannon and producer Heather Wilk.