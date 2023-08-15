Green Business Lunch & Learn at the Blair Education Center Park City Hospital August 16
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with updates on upcoming programs and events at the center.
- GREEN BUSINESS LUNCH & LEARN Wednesday, August 16, 12 - 1 PM at the Blair Education Center Park City Hospital. Local businesses learn about regional initiatives, incentives, and best practices for the future of transportation.
- AUGUST COMMUNITY TRASH CLEANUPS Sunday, August 20, 2023, 9:00am – 11:00am which is hosted by National Charities League –To join and for more details, contact David at dmn1954@gmail.com
- WASATCH RESOURCE RECOVERY TOUR Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 2:00-3:15pm
Utah’s first and only anaerobic digester dedicated to food waste diversion. The facility processes organic waste which includes food scraps, liquid waste and manufacturing food waste. The process will turn the organic matter into sustainable resources –– biogas and bio-based fertilizer. This tour will be held indoors and outdoors. This tour is limited to 15 attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.
- SEPTEMBER GREEN DRINKS Picnic Style on Tuesday, September 12, from 6 to 8 pm at 3 Springs Land & Livestock. Learn about sustainable production agriculture and its impact on soil, water, and ecology. Eight local farm and business representatives will join to discuss their processes, products, and services.