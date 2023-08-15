Public survey on Bonanza Park will be released August 29
Interim Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward and Deputy City Manager Jen McGrath give an update on Bonanza Park planning efforts.
The public has spoken about what it wants for the five acres in Park City known as Bonanza Park and soon city council will hear residents' opinions on the matter. Consulting firm MKSK will release survey results at a special meeting on August 29th. Next steps include a vision statement with specific planning components for the area that will be presented to the Park City community on October 18.