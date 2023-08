Art on the Trails is Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. at the McCleod Creek Trail. It includes art, music, dance, food and drinks, and an opportunity drawing.

The Monster Drawing Rally is a live drawing event and party that allows spectators to spy on the creative process, build relationships with local artists, and grow their art collections. It's Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Kimball Art Center.