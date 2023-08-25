© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Hats Off for Community Housing event at Silver Lake Lodge Friday, September 8

By Roger Goldman
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM MDT

Executive Director of Mountainlands Community Housing David Levine and PC Board of Realtor CEO Jamie Johnson talk about their upcoming fundraiser.

Hats Off for Community Housing, an evening of fun, food, dancing and fundraising for housing opportunities in the Wasatch Back is at Stein Eriksen Silver Lake Lodge Friday, September 8th . This joint event with the Park City Board of Realtors will help Mountainlands meet the $1M Solomon Family match to support the HOPA (Holiday Village and Parkside apartments) redevelopment.

