© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Summit County aquires the 910 Cattle Ranch

By Roger Goldman
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT
910 Cattle Ranch extends west to the Salt Lake County border, almost to Big Mountain. Around 1,800 of its 8,576 acres are in Morgan County.
Summit County
910 Cattle Ranch extends west to the Salt Lake County border, almost to Big Mountain. Around 1,800 of its 8,576 acres are in Morgan County.

Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby and Summit County Council member Chris Robinson talk about on the 910 Cattle Ranch purchase.

On August 24, 2023, the Summit County Council approved an option agreement to purchase the 910 Cattle Ranch, an 8,587.7 acre property north of Jeremy Ranch, for $55 million. The overall transaction contemplates a four-year option to acquire the property, along with an immediate lease to give the county control of the property during the option period. Summit County will obtain a three-year option to acquire the 910 for an option fee of $15 million with the right to extend the option for another year for an additional $5 million. The option payments will apply toward the purchase price. The county will obtain immediate control of the land, pursuant to a $5,000 per month lease that is coterminous with the option agreement.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman