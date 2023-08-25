Summit County aquires the 910 Cattle Ranch

On August 24, 2023, the Summit County Council approved an option agreement to purchase the 910 Cattle Ranch, an 8,587.7 acre property north of Jeremy Ranch, for $55 million. The overall transaction contemplates a four-year option to acquire the property, along with an immediate lease to give the county control of the property during the option period. Summit County will obtain a three-year option to acquire the 910 for an option fee of $15 million with the right to extend the option for another year for an additional $5 million. The option payments will apply toward the purchase price. The county will obtain immediate control of the land, pursuant to a $5,000 per month lease that is coterminous with the option agreement.

