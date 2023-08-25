Summit County aquires the 910 Cattle Ranch
Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby and Summit County Council member Chris Robinson talk about on the 910 Cattle Ranch purchase.
On August 24, 2023, the Summit County Council approved an option agreement to purchase the 910 Cattle Ranch, an 8,587.7 acre property north of Jeremy Ranch, for $55 million. The overall transaction contemplates a four-year option to acquire the property, along with an immediate lease to give the county control of the property during the option period. Summit County will obtain a three-year option to acquire the 910 for an option fee of $15 million with the right to extend the option for another year for an additional $5 million. The option payments will apply toward the purchase price. The county will obtain immediate control of the land, pursuant to a $5,000 per month lease that is coterminous with the option agreement.