Bonanza Park community engagement survey results coming at city council meeting
Deputy Park City Manager Jenn McGrath and Trails and Open Space Manger Heinrich Deters preview Tuesday's city council meeting.
The agenda includes:
- A presentation of the community engagement survey results for the use of the land at Bonanza Park
- An update from UDOT on the interchange project at US 40 and state Route 248
- A public hearing regarding Deer Valley development will be moved to Sept. 28
- Public input on the e-bike policy