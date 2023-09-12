© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Peoples Health Clinic mental health services

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 12, 2023 at 8:14 PM MDT

People's Health Clinic mental health program director Linsey Broadbent discusses the mental health needs of its patient population.

A new behavioral health department was started at the clinic back in January. It provides trauma specific therapy and psychiatric medication for patients. Working closely with nonprofit organizations like the Christian Center of Park City and Holy Cross Ministries, the department helps to provide these critical services for the Spanish-speaking community.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher