Local News Hour

Park City Fall Trail Series starts September 21

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT
Tommy Eckfeldt and Christie Hind
Tommy Eckfeldt and Christie Hind

The Park City Fall Trail Series, a fundraiser for Park City Ski and Snowboard, will consist of one race on four different days: September 21, September 28, October 5, and October 14. It is open to runners and hikers of all abilities. Full distance races range from 4 miles to 6 miles, with a youth event for 12 and younger around 1 mile. Early-bird pricing ends on September 15.

Hind and Eckfeldt also preview the Jans Winter Welcome and Opportunity Drawing, the annual Ski Swap in November, fall training programs, and scholarship opportunities.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
