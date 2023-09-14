Park City Fall Trail Series starts September 21

The Park City Fall Trail Series, a fundraiser for Park City Ski and Snowboard, will consist of one race on four different days: September 21, September 28, October 5, and October 14. It is open to runners and hikers of all abilities. Full distance races range from 4 miles to 6 miles, with a youth event for 12 and younger around 1 mile. Early-bird pricing ends on September 15.

Hind and Eckfeldt also preview the Jans Winter Welcome and Opportunity Drawing, the annual Ski Swap in November, fall training programs, and scholarship opportunities.

