Local News Hour

Mountain Mediation Center features "A Sissy in Wyoming"

By Roger Goldman
Published September 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM MDT

Gretchen Lee from the Mountain Mediation Center discusses upcoming events:

  • A reading of the play "A Sissy in Wyoming" being held September 19th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Kamas Library and September 20th from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Park City Library. A Q&A and community conversation being held after the readings.
  • Upcoming trainings in critical listening skills in partnership with Leadership Park City.
  • A fundrasier on September 29th, "Pizza at the Pendry."
