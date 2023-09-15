Mountain Mediation Center features "A Sissy in Wyoming"
Gretchen Lee from the Mountain Mediation Center discusses upcoming events:
- A reading of the play "A Sissy in Wyoming" being held September 19th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Kamas Library and September 20th from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Park City Library. A Q&A and community conversation being held after the readings.
- Upcoming trainings in critical listening skills in partnership with Leadership Park City.
- A fundrasier on September 29th, "Pizza at the Pendry."