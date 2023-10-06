© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Survey shows strong relationship between screen time and declining mental health in Utah's youth

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT
Heidi Dutson with Utah Department of Health and Human Services Office of Substance Use and Mental Health discusses this year's SHARP survey, which shows how lack of sleep and more screen time impact the mental health of Utah's youth.

The survey focuses on topics including:

  • substance use
  • safe and healthy relationships
  • connection to family
  • school and community
  • physical, social, and mental health
  • risky or harmful behaviors and what protects kids from these things.

This year's results shown that many students are struggling with obtaining quality sleep. This lack of sleep may be related to excessive screen time, struggles wth mental health, and other extraneous factors.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
