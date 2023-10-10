Summit County manager talks potential tax increase, budgeting
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting.
The biggest chunk of the budget increase is accounting for new hires and the transition to a new EMS system carried out by local fire departments and funded by the county.
The budget also includes items for county employee child care, a potential regional housing authority and litigation costs from recent high-profile criminal and civil cases.
Scott also addressed recently installed yield signs around the Snyderville Basin.