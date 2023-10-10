© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Summit County manager talks potential tax increase, budgeting

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM MDT

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting.

The biggest chunk of the budget increase is accounting for new hires and the transition to a new EMS system carried out by local fire departments and funded by the county.

The budget also includes items for county employee child care, a potential regional housing authority and litigation costs from recent high-profile criminal and civil cases.

Scott also addressed recently installed yield signs around the Snyderville Basin.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher