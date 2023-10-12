Debunking myths about the Mountain Meadows Massacre
Local historian Sandra Morrison has details on Saturday's lecture at the Historic Echo Church about the tragic Utah massacre.
The 1857 massacre occurred just outside Pine Valley in southern Utah. A local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pioneer militia attacked and killed at least 120 emigrants traveling by wagon train from Arkansas to California.
Barbara Jones Brown and Rick Turley, authors of the book "Vengeance is Mine," which recounts the aftermath of the massacre, will be at the Echo Church for a lecture and book signing Oct. 14. Details here.