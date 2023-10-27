© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Salt Lake Tribune covers state AG's nonprofit, fact-checks Ken Burns, and more

By Roger Goldman
Published October 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT

Executive Editor of The Salt Lake Tribune Lauren Gustus talks over the month's top stories.

This month's stories cover topics such as Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' nonprofit organization "Liberate All Value All," fact-checking Ken Burns' claims about free-range bison in a recent documentary, the new Mitt Romney biography, Utah's list of banned books and Salt Lake City mayoral candidates' takes on affordable housing.

