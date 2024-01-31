New project rates Utah bills on government transparency
Attorney Michael Judd discusses the Utah Transparency Project, which shines a light on legislative proposals that impact government transparency and accountability.
The Utah Media Coalition is launching the Utah Transparency Project this year to rate bills on whether they will make government accessible to the taxpayers who pay for it, building on years of monitoring open government.
The project will give real-time assessments of pending legislation, letting legislators and the public know if a bill will make it easier or harder for Utahns to know what’s going on in government, including city and county governments.