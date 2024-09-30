© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

CaringBridge, nonprofit for caregivers, previews upcoming Utah events

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 30, 2024 at 1:00 PM MDT

CaringBridge is a nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey.

Board member Kristy Lindquist and keynote speaker Anthony Bourke have details on the two CaringBridge fundraisers in October:
 
Date: Tuesday, October 8th
Time: 5:00 - 7:00 PM
Location: Kiln (Gateway), Salt Lake City
SLC event RSVP link
https://CaringBridgeSLC.rsvpify.com

Date:  Wednesday, October 9th
Time: 5:00 - 7:00 PM
Location: Kimball Terrace, Park City
PC event RSVP link
https://parkcitycaringbridge.rsvpify.com

