Alpine Forestry owner David Telian describes the slash pile burning taking place this week in the Sun Peak area along Bear Hollow Drive and prescribed fire expansion to Pine Brook, covering about 20 acres.

Over 150 acres of debris were piled over the summer, with 1,000s of piles, ranging from 15 to 50 per acre. Safety measures include careful monitoring to prevent spread, and updates will be provided via local media and social media.