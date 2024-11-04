Sheriff requests new deputies to address increase in call volume
Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on law enforcement issues including budget request for four new deputies to address a 140% increase in call volume since 2002.
The sheriff's office emphasized the importance of community outreach, especially for underserved communities. The office also plans to hire five new school resource officers to comply with state mandates, funded through a cost-sharing agreement with schools.