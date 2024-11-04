© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Sheriff requests new deputies to address increase in call volume

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:36 PM MST
Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates
KPCW
Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates

Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on law enforcement issues including budget request for four new deputies to address a 140% increase in call volume since 2002.

The sheriff's office emphasized the importance of community outreach, especially for underserved communities. The office also plans to hire five new school resource officers to comply with state mandates, funded through a cost-sharing agreement with schools.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher