Turkey Drive aims to provide 4,000 turkeys to local charities

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:27 PM MST
Park City Turkey Drive organizer JanaLee Jacobsen and Graham Harter have details on this year's drive.

The Park City Board of Realtors Turkey Drive, in its 23rd year, aims to provide 4,000 turkeys to local charities.

Donations can be made through the Park City Turkey Drive website or at the market. The turkeys are distributed to various local organizations, including the Park City Christian Center, which handles 1,800 turkeys.

The Turkey Drive takes place Thursday and Friday Nov. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Market at Park City.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher