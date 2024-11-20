Turkey Drive aims to provide 4,000 turkeys to local charities

Park City Turkey Drive organizer JanaLee Jacobsen and Graham Harter have details on this year's drive.

The Park City Board of Realtors Turkey Drive, in its 23rd year, aims to provide 4,000 turkeys to local charities.

Donations can be made through the Park City Turkey Drive website or at the market. The turkeys are distributed to various local organizations, including the Park City Christian Center, which handles 1,800 turkeys.

The Turkey Drive takes place Thursday and Friday Nov. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Market at Park City.