Holy Cross Ministries emphasizes compassionate approach to immigration
Holy Cross Ministries Executive Director Emmie Gardner discusses the organization's focus on health, education, and justice, particularly for the immigrant community.
Gardner emphasized the need for a compassionate approach to immigration, noting that Utah's immigrant population of nearly 300,000 contributes $2.5 billion in taxes and supports $8.3 billion in spending power.
Upcoming events include a Know Your Rights session on Dec. 16 and a legal clinic on Dec. 21.