Local News Hour

South Summit schools see increase in multi-language learners and students with disabilities

By Roger Goldman
Published December 13, 2024 at 1:26 PM MST
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
KPCW
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan said the district has seen an increase in enrollment of multi-language learners and students with disabilities. This data highlights the need for additional resources, though funding follows the students to some extent.

Enrollment is down slightly, and potential new school buildings are being considered. Staffing challenges, especially for specialized roles like bus mechanic, are exacerbated by the high cost of living in Summit County.

Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
