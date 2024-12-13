South Summit schools see increase in multi-language learners and students with disabilities
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan said the district has seen an increase in enrollment of multi-language learners and students with disabilities. This data highlights the need for additional resources, though funding follows the students to some extent.
Enrollment is down slightly, and potential new school buildings are being considered. Staffing challenges, especially for specialized roles like bus mechanic, are exacerbated by the high cost of living in Summit County.