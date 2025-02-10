More than 2,000 students participate in Youth Sports Alliance after-school programs

Emily Fisher and Heather Sims from the Youth Sports Alliance discussed the success of their alumni in various winter sports, including Lauren Macuga's bronze medal in the Super G and Josie Johnson's fifth place in a mixed team ski jumping event.

They also highlighted the Stein Erickson endowment, which provides need-based scholarships totaling $200,000 annually, with $50,000 remaining for post-season competitions.

The upcoming Power of Play presentation on athlete anxiety will be held on March 12, featuring Dr. Michael Larson and Dr. Matthew Seeley. Heather also mentioned the success of their after-school programs, with 2,183 students participating and 22% receiving free or reduced lunch.

