© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

More than 2,000 students participate in Youth Sports Alliance after-school programs

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 10, 2025 at 10:48 AM MST
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims

Emily Fisher and Heather Sims from the Youth Sports Alliance discussed the success of their alumni in various winter sports, including Lauren Macuga's bronze medal in the Super G and Josie Johnson's fifth place in a mixed team ski jumping event.

They also highlighted the Stein Erickson endowment, which provides need-based scholarships totaling $200,000 annually, with $50,000 remaining for post-season competitions.

The upcoming Power of Play presentation on athlete anxiety will be held on March 12, featuring Dr. Michael Larson and Dr. Matthew Seeley. Heather also mentioned the success of their after-school programs, with 2,183 students participating and 22% receiving free or reduced lunch.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher